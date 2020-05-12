Dear Editor,
I am baffled by the citizens of the Stanwood-Camano area. The evidence is clear and direct. Wearing masks in public (particularly confined areas such as stores) helps to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Yet, when I've been shopping at our local stores, the number of people not wearing masks greatly exceeds the number of folks wearing them.
Why don't people understand that wearing a mask is for the protection of the people around you? It is the polite, socially responsible thing to do. Mask-wearing will help slow this pandemic. It will help us get back to a normal lifestyle sooner rather than later. It will allow us to open up all the small businesses that need to open up to survive. It will help save lives.
Costco is doing it right. They require all customers to wear masks, and that is an important health decision for all of us. The local Stanwood businesses and citizens should see the merits in this wisdom.
Last but not least, it's critically important for all store employees and customers to wear masks properly — covering your nose and chin. Then, either wash the mask if it's reusable or throw it in a trash container if it's a one-use mask.
Please, everyone, be a responsible member of our community.
Beth Blosten
Stanwood
