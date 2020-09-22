Dear Editor,
I was born in 1927. I have seen a good number of election cycles, but this is the first one that frightens me.
We have a would-be dictator being aided and coached by his friend Putin to wage war on our American institutions.
We have a Republican Senate who has lost all sense of honor or duty. They have forgotten they pledged to serve the American people, not a president who believes the White House belongs to him.
Beginning with Ronald Reagan, every time Republicans touch the tax code, most of the benefits have gone to the well-off, including the latest tax cut when 83% went to the wealthy. Which brings us to where we are now with the top 1% now owning about 40% of the nation's wealth. (Washington Post)
Please vote for a change in direction.
Peter Vanderlugt
Stanwood
