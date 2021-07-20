Dear Editor,
I was dismayed by the recent discussion to the Stanwood-Camano School Board regarding the critical race theory. We do not need childish bickering in a public discussion.
Since the critical race theory discussion revealed much interest in our community, I would like to propose a public debate on critical race theory and would recommend Carol Swain to explain her opposition to critical race theory. Swain is an African American woman who is an award-winning political scientist, a former professor of political science and professor of law at Vanderbilt University.
Jocie DeVries
Camano Island
