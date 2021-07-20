Dear Editor,
I think we need some sort of alternative route onto Camano Island. Currently there is only one route, and if any issues arise (for example, a car accident), then entering and exiting the area becomes a problem.
I understand that recently there was an expansion project done on the bridge, but I do not believe it is enough as it is. Obviously, a new route would be an undertaking, especially since it would probably not be preferable to have it in the same general area as the current one.
That being said, it would create a smoother traffic flow between Stanwood and Camano.
Chad Prasad
Camano Island
