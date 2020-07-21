Dear Editor,
I read a Letter to the Editor in the July 14 edition of the Stanwood Camano News from a Camano Island resident who claimed the mask mandate was an infringement on his rights. I am sorry he feels that way.
I hope he knows he has the right to swing his fist, but not to hit the next guy's nose. Masks have been proven to reduce spread of germs, which is why surgeons wear them while operating.
Laws, rules or mandate are put in place for the benefit of the majority in our shared community space. We are not allowed to smoke in restaurants, planes, etc., the compromise being we can go outside where it can dissipate more easily.
It is unfortunate that some choose not to mask up and be part of the solution to stem the spread of the coronavirus in light of how readily it can infect others. This only prolongs the inconvenience and danger for everyone.
We are only asked to mask up when we go into buildings or cannot space out outdoors. Small price to pay.
In your house, it is your rules. In community space, it is community rules, hopefully set by majority, or their representatives, for the benefit of our society.
Hence, we have speed limits on roads, we can't shoot guns in our city lot back yards, proper swimming attire required at beaches, etc., and, now, masks.
If you feel shunned when you do not wear a mask, it could be because people have to avoid you to protect themselves. Probably not a political statement, unless you choose it to be.
