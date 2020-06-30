Dear Editor,
Too often, our representatives in Olympia don't place people first. Our health and safety should be a priority; working people should have livable wages; strong education must be the foundation of life and work; and transportation ought to meet the demands of our economy.
It's time to elect people like us to represent our needs in Olympia. Suzanne Woodard is that kind of leader.
A neonatal nurse for three decades, and now a specialized newborn services educator, Woodard understands how critical well-trained health care workers are. A union leader, she knows the importance of creating and sustaining well-paying jobs.
Woodard will be an unyielding advocate for our health, delivering needed reforms to ensure no one has to choose between a prescription or a bill. She will build on the work in progress to assist those with mental and behavioral health issues and tackle the real problem of under-housing. Woodard will stand up for our schools and champion the need for affordable child care. She will ensure the sustainability of our environment and maintain our quality of life that depends on fishing, recreation and tourism.
Now is the time for a healthy change. Elect Woodard as our next state representative.
Albert Ondo
Oak Harbor
