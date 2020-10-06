Dear Editor,
As President Abraham Lincoln stated in his Gettysburg Address, the government of the United States should be “of the people, by the people, for the people.” In reality, however, it belongs to the people who participate in it. We, as voters, have the power to shape our government, to determine to whom and how the inalienable rights enshrined in our Constitution are granted and used.
When people make politics something so ugly that regular people turn away, they are looking to take that power away from us by discouraging regular people from voting. This leaves government in the hands of the extremists on both sides of the political divide.
Don’t let that happen. Your vote is your voice for good government and our rights — those rights defended by generations of veterans and supported by the many dedicated public servants working for the common good.
Please vote.
Marti Anamosa
Clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.