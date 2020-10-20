We have launched a new Facebook page for Stanwood Camano News, and we hope you will follow us.
We didn’t want to start a new Facebook page because losing the old one meant losing thousands of followers. But here we are.
Since 2012, the newspaper has been posting links on our Facebook page back to our local coverage at SCnews.com.
SCnews.com has steadily seen more viewers since then. Facebook helped that growth by reaching more people and directing readers back to our news site.
All was well until Aug. 1.
That's when Facebook locked — and later deactivated — our account. Why? We have tried unsuccessfully to find out.
Without a response from Facebook, we assume we were somehow caught in the battle against fake accounts. We assure you ours is not, but over a period of a few months, Facebook’s artificial intelligence systems took down more than one billion accounts, according to media reports. Facebook said it was cracking down on hundreds of millions of additional violating accounts that its AI couldn’t detect through new algorithms.
The IT experts we consulted surmised we were either inadvertently swept up in one of these purges or fell victim to a bug in its code.
We’re sorry about that. If you were one of the thousands that followed our local news via Facebook, please follow us again.
Search for Facebook.com/StanCamNews ... and then go to SCnews.com/contests to enter a drawing to win a free pizza.
