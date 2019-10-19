“But to you who are willing to listen, I say, love your enemies! Do good to those who hate you. Bless those who curse you. Pray for those who hurt you. Luke 6:27-28 NLT
Jesus says in Luke: “But to you who are willing to listen, love your enemies!” What Jesus says is literally head turning. There are a lot of ideas about what to do with enemies but loving them is usually not one. Jesus challenges us to a different way of thinking and acting, even with our enemies.
Wait, there is more. Jesus says, “Bless those who curse you.”
I read this and I want to shout, “Are you serious?”
Think about what it would look like to bless someone who has just cursed you out: buy them a coffee, get them a gift card, fix something at their house.
That’s not all. Jesus says, “Pray for those who hurt you.”
I want to fight back. I want them to feel the pain they have inflicted on me. Jesus gives me a completely different way of dealing with this. Pray for them, the ones who hurt you.
This is so different than the way most of the world lives.
Here’s the big question: Are you and I willing to listen and act on what we have heard?
For the enemies in our lives, we are to love, bless, and pray for them. Jesus has given us a different way to live when in conflict. It is life changing.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.