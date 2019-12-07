The Apostle Paul writes that the message of Christ crucified is “the power of God and the wisdom of God” (1. Cor. 1:23). Here are five ways God’s wisdom is displayed in the gospel of Christ crucified:
First, in the gospel we see the seriousness of our sin before a holy God. The cross shows us that it took nothing less than the death of Jesus—fully God and fully man—to atone for our sin. This should keep us consistently humble.
Second, in the gospel we see the extent of God’s love. We don’t only have God’s words that he is merciful and loving; we have his actions within history of him suffering “for our sake.” “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son…” This should keep us consistently confident.
Third, in the gospel we see that our salvation is fully accomplished by God. No one can say, “God chose to forgive me because I’m worthy, because I did my part.” Jesus had to DIE for you. Salvation is a work of God from beginning to end. You don’t contribute anything to it. Salvation is from the Lord!
Fourth, in the gospel our hope of salvation is secure and unmovable. Our hope of salvation is not based on how we perform each day or how we feel or how we match up to others. It is not hanging in the balance each day. Our salvation is dependent on the firm, unmovable truth of Jesus’ death and resurrection.
And fifth and lastly, in the gospel we are compelled to love, worship, and obey God in return. Grace is the best motivator. It’s not the only motivator, but in God’s wisdom, it’s the one that shines most clearly in the gospel and the one that should most lead us to worship and obedience.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.