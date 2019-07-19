Are there answers from God, when there is no hope left?
All the life was flooding out of my body. I had an 85-degree body core temperature and suffered from years of malnutrition. At the hospital they hooked me up to IV therapy and put me on a hot bed.
Six days later I went home. Unfortunately, having reacted to the IV therapy, I had no memory left. It left my husband and I hopeless.
As a young mother, pain and sickness entered my life. The doctors had no answers. Over the next 14 years, I declined even more. It got so bad, I was down to 82 pounds. My little family was unfortunately suffering right along with me. I read over 100 self-help books, looking everywhere for the answers to get well.
We listened to a pastor on TV one night by coincidence. As I listened, my heart burned with hope to hear of a God who wanted to do miracles because He loved you. If you lost a family member, your business failed or your body was sick, Jesus wanted to answer your prayers.
In desperation and hopelessness, I cried out to God. I said the prayer they called being born again. And I gave over every one of my weaknesses to God.
And He loved and forgave me right where I was. He led me to get prayer for healing. Every week my husband would drive me for prayer lying down on a sleeping bag in the back of our Jeep. And God started doing miracle after miracle.
Eventually I returned to normal life. From head to toe, Jesus healed me and saved me when no doctor could figure out my case. Only one thing was necessary, and that was asking Jesus into my heart and believing that He could restore me and my family.
God wants all of us to know His plan of salvation and healing. He wants us to live a life filled with faith, hope and love. Our hearts can be broken in so many different ways. But our God is one who brings us back to life, to light and to love. His big arms of love can heal the worst circumstance.
If for any reason your heart is broken and you are not living the life you hoped for, pray and ask God for salvation. Give your life to Him and He will come into your heart.
You are meant to live a good life. And God is eager to help you. Reach out to Him today. Let Him restore all your hopes. Ask for your miracle!
