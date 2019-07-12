Sometimes we have the impression that life as a Christian ought to be full of joy, peace and contentment, and that this means it will be devoid of all sorrow, anxiety, fear and doubt.
One of the wonderful things about the biblical Psalms is that they give us the freedom to feel sorrow, uncertainty and doubt. Psalms even has a category called Psalms of Lament. Now, the Psalms also teach us to bring our sorrows and doubts to God. Most Psalms, no matter their content, end in praise.
The difference for Christians is not that they are unfamiliar with sorrow, anxiety, fear and doubt, but that they find Christ through and in the midst of these things. And in finding Christ and holding onto his promises, they find an enduring joy, peace and contentment in all circumstances.
One of the ways we can acknowledge both that we struggle, and that Christ meets us in our struggles, is in the songs we sing as churches.
Do our songs acknowledge the sorrow that many people, including Christians, deal with? Do our songs acknowledge the questions, uncertainty and doubt that many people, including Christians, experience?
And having done that, do they then help us to find the comfort and hope and peace of Christ in the midst of our various sufferings?
Our worship songs should praise God, yes! But they should teach us to praise God in the midst of our sorrow and suffering. Teach us to cry out to God when we doubt his goodness. Teach us to cling to his promises when we don’t see their fulfillment.
“Dear refuge of my weary soul, on Thee, when sorrows rise,
On Thee, when waves of trouble roll, my fainting hope relies.”
