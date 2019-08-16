What was it like thousands or even only a few hundred years ago when we didn’t have a mirror to look at?
We have mirrors in our bathrooms, houses, cars and stores, all to see what we look like at that moment. Centuries ago, only the wealthiest had some type of reflective device to see themselves in. The common person could only look in a still body of water to see a reflection of themselves.
Many times, I see myself in a mirror and still don’t “really” see myself. We need to take time out of our busy days to pause and reflect on our lives.
I had a professor in college that made everyone keep a journal and write in it three times a week. The course was project management, and the journal had nothing to do with the class, at least that was what we thought.
He never read them but gave grades based on if, and how much, we wrote. He explained that if people cannot express themselves on paper, how will they be able to express themselves professionally.
That class really opened my mind to the idea of reflection and how important it is to our daily lives.
What we use to view ourselves is very important. Do we use a cracked or dirty mirror to put on makeup and comb our hair? No, of course not. The same is true in life. We need to use something that is pure and untarnished to reflect our lives against.
God gave us the perfect mirror to see our lives through: the Bible and His holy word. Many think the Bible is too old to apply today. Yet, the Bible is a living book and is still as pertinent today as it was 2,000 years ago!
