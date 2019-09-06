Pay-it-forward actions have been in the news of late. People in line at Starbucks, at a fast food place or at any number of places, paying for coffee or food for the person behind them.
Helping another, blessing another in an unexpected way. It’s a kind act that’s welcome in the harsh world we live in.
Paying for something for a total stranger without receiving any reward or notice for it; a selfless act of kindness. There aren’t many of those going around today.
Don’t you wish everyone behaved in such a selfless manner? Loving each other, being kind, considerate, giving, undeserved favor without asking for anything in return? Yes, me too!
There is only One who ever did that and continues on a daily basis to do that, Jesus Christ, the Son of God. He gave His life in the greatest act of selfless love that’s ever been done. He died on a cross so that you and I could live with Him in heaven for all eternity.
And every single day He pours out His grace, His love, His mercy, His forgiveness to a world that constantly rejects Him and refuses to acknowledge Him. Yet He persists without asking for anything in return.
You see, Jesus loves, forgives, blesses, pours out His grace and mercy whether we acknowledge Him or not. The difference is, if we accept it from Him, we find joy, peace, love and a fulfilled life, plus we go to heaven when we die. If we reject Him, He still pours all that on us but, when we die, we’ll live separated from Him for all eternity.
Jesus paid it forward for every human being that ever lived or will live in the greatest act of selfless love that’s ever been shown. Will you accept that from Him today?
