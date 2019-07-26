I’m sometimes asked why I am a follower of Jesus or a “Christian.” I put Christian in quotations not to be overly deep or theological, but a Christian is one who is like Christ.
When I look at my life, I see that I need a lot of forgiveness. I see many flaws and some things that are sinfully dark. So, I bow my head crying out to God for help, healing, wholeness and yes – bucketloads of forgiveness.
I envy the perfect people who don’t need God’s help to be good. I am jealous of those who can sleep in on Sunday mornings because they don’t need the instructive learning taught from the Bible each Lord’s day. I wish I could live with such goodness. But alas, I cannot.
If it’s not my mouth, then it’s my actions getting me into trouble. I read in the Bible once that there are two ways to get into heaven: one by confessing your sins to Jesus, the perfect sacrifice for sins, who lived, died and rose again. Secondly, by living a perfect life without sin.
By my observations there seem to be many perfect people who don’t need church, Jesus or the Bible. They must carry the secret of perfection like members of a special club who cannot share the secret formula. I wish knew their secret but, even if I did, it’s too late for me because I have sinned too much to qualify for the perfection road. My only hope is Jesus.
To all you perfect people out there, thanks for being you, but please have patience with us sinners. We are trying our best and that’s why you’ll find us in church this Sunday asking Jesus for a little more help.
