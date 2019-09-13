While playing lunchtime soccer the other day, I noticed a young Marine in fatigues on the sidelines running sprints with a weighted backpack. I don’t know how much that ruck weighed, but it was clearly slowing him down.
Another Marine was there coaching and encouraging him. Just as athletes often use weights and resistance training to build strength and endurance, this young Marine was working on building his strength, endurance and character.
I ran cross country and track at Stanwood High in the 1970s and then at Skagit Valley College and Pacific Lutheran. To be at the top of your game, you must push through your comfort zone and the physical and mental barriers that keep you from realizing your full potential. To excel, you have to set aside discomfort, pain and self-doubt. To that end I had some excellent coaches who helped me succeed.
Hebrews 12:1-2 reminds us to lay aside every weight and sin that hinders so that we can run the race of faith and persevere. When we encounter obstacles and challenges in our life that weigh us down, remember that those things can serve to build strength, endurance and character.
However, God has called us to RUN the race of faith – not just to finish, but to run unhindered.
Each day is filled with potential. We stand at the starting line, so cast off everything that weighs you down and fix your eyes on the Savior, the pioneer and perfecter of faith.
