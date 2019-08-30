Which is more difficult: to give or to receive?
It might seem like a stupid question but think about it. How often has someone offered you something and you said, “ Oh, I really couldn’t take that” or “You don’t have to do that”?
A former pastor of mine went from southern California to visit a well-known evangelist in the Midwest. While he was there, the weather turned cold. The evangelist reached into his closet and brought out a beautiful camel-hair coat. “Here,” he said. “This is for you.”
The pastor protested. The coat was too nice, too expensive, he just couldn’t accept it. Draping the coat over the pastor’s shoulders, the evangelist said, “Ralph, you know how to give. You have to learn how to receive.”
Jacob and Esau had a similar experience in Genesis 33:8-10. Jacob had prepared an extravagant gift for his brother, who protested, “I already have plenty, my brother. Keep what you have for yourself.”
But Jacob insisted; Esau accepted his gift; they both were blessed.
When a gift is graciously given and gratefully received, both giver and recipient are blessed. But we need to learn how to receive – from each other and from God!
