As summer comes to a close, I find it enjoyable to reflect on one of those fancy church words: Sabbath.
Maybe you’ve heard of Sabbath before, but if not, it’s the idea of taking a day of rest. From a Christian perspective, it’s taking that day of rest and reflecting on the gifts of God as well. But in our production-driven society this has grown harder and harder to do.
It’s not unique to us, of course. The idea of Sabbath is literally centuries old. Apparently, we’ve always needed the reminder to rest. And yet maybe we need that now more than ever.
Most of us find ourselves in the same race of productivity day after day, year after year. We seem to measure our worth based on how much we accomplish. Those accomplishments can get measured in a variety of ways – salary, cars, stuff, what have you. But it all comes back to producing more and more in a loop that never seems to stop.
So, once every week, we are called to rest. To stop. To take some time to not produce anything and remember that our worth, our real worth, is in something far greater than anything you or I could ever “do.”
Our worth is found in being loved by God, loved unconditionally. We don’t need to work for it, we don’t need to achieve it. We simply need to take some time to remember it.
It’s a blessing to rest and remember what’s important. Take a day this week to do exactly that.
