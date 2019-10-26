Romans 1:14-16, “I am debtor both to the Greeks, and to the Barbarians; both to the wise, and to the unwise. So, as much as in me is, I am ready to preach the gospel to you that are at Rome also. For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ; for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.”
Paul is saying first that “I am a Debtor,” meaning that he was a person with a sense of obligation, akin to the attitude a conscientious person takes toward a bill that is due. A sense of obligation will move a person to take care of business with haste, and not procrastinate until the last moment.
Paul’s sense that he had an obligation to share the truth of the gospel revealed his next attitude about his own heart, “I am ready to preach the gospel.” Because of the debt Paul owed, he prepared himself in every practical way to pay that debt, “So as much as is within me I am ready to preach.” This was not a halfhearted task but he studied, prayed, fasted and listened to others teach the gospel. Paul wanted to be, “approved unto God a workman that needeth not to be ashamed.”
Finally, Paul said, “I am not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ for it is the power of God unto salvation.” Are you ashamed of the gospel? There is only one gospel that brings conviction, healing and salvation to people. Paul saw the power of God through preaching and teaching the gospel correctly as Jesus taught it. We have an obligation to speak it too.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.