They are older now. Many are gone. Men and women whose time has come, and gone, and now, for a moment, come again. They are the Warriors to whom we owe our freedom and security.
Men like Scotty, a tail gunner who rode a B-17 into the ground and survived. Or James, who witnessed the horror of Pearl Harbor from atop a 90-foot signal tower. Or Dave, whose face was horribly disfigured by a phosphorus grenade.
Men like my father, a corporal who was the highest-ranking officer left after his machine gun company was “cut to pieces” at the Hindenburg Line: 162 went over, 22 came back.
We tend to envision heroes as muscular figures with a flowing cape. Not so. They are people like Tim, who struggles daily with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Or Pete, who cannot forgive himself for killing three German soldiers who were in a shellhole he jumped into.
Women like Tracey, who served in faraway places like Afghanistan.
Or Elmo, who died from cancer caused by a defoliant in Vietnam.
Or like my highschool classmates Bill Munsell and Joe Sterrett, who made the supreme sacrifice in WWII — Bill in Europe and Joe in the invasion of northern Italy.
They — and those who serve beside them — are the reason the star spangled banner yet waves.
And because they, and others like them, lay down their lives for their country. I believe America will continue to be the land of the free and the home of the brave.
