Each Christmas, I mediate on a different part of the Christmas story. This year I began to muse on the Innkeeper of Bethlehem. All people had to return to their town of birth and register for a census. Government always seems to inconvenience those it rules. Young and old, rich and poor, married and single made a pilgrimage back to their city of birth. Joseph headed back to his home and the ancestral home of King David — Bethlehem.
People all over the country were heading all over the country. It was a great time to have started an Airbnb. The innkeeper had a full house, so when Joseph showed up with Mary, he simply said “there is no room.”
Jesus is still looking for a place to dwell in each of our lives. Like the innkeeper, we often say “there is no room.” We are full of activities, financial pursuits, leisure and work. We are often tired, stressed and harassed by life, and it's just easier to say “no room” than to be honest about our situation.
The innkeeper said he was full, which was only half true. His commercial establishment may have been full, but his personal room, his lodging place was available to himself. But that’s when it gets personal. Am I willing to give my personal life, my private places to Jesus? Do I have room in my room for the one who left heaven to make room in heaven for me?
This Christmas, don’t send Jesus to the stables. Give him your personal room, your best place. I promise you; it will be a gift of no regret.
