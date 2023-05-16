May 17, 1923

The burnt cork is all unhand, the stock jokes of the most world-renowned valued-villains have all been polished up and hung out on the line to dry, and everything is ready for the stupendous, magnificent and awe-inspiring spectacle which the American Legion is to stage at the Ideal theater Friday night of this week, beginning at 8 o’clock.

