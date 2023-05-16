May 17, 1923
The burnt cork is all unhand, the stock jokes of the most world-renowned valued-villains have all been polished up and hung out on the line to dry, and everything is ready for the stupendous, magnificent and awe-inspiring spectacle which the American Legion is to stage at the Ideal theater Friday night of this week, beginning at 8 o’clock.
It comes to town under the sedate monicker of the Legion’s first annual vaudeville show.
It has seven big acts — count ‘em yourself — seven!
Local and long-distance talent promises to furnish 5,297 laughs in the two hours the performance is on, and as an indication that it will be some show, the Legion has issued a guarantee that the audience will be satisfied or will be refunded its money.
May 18, 1933
The East Stanwood Volunteer Fire department played a close game Tuesday night of last week, where they defeated the Stanwood fire team, with a score of 11 to 10 on the Lincoln diamond.
The game stood at 11 to 4 in favor of East Stanwood until the first half of the ninth inning, when the Stanwood team engaged in a hitting splurge followed by numerous errors by the East Stanwood team and made six runs for a thrilling climax. O.B. Bloom and Ewald Green were responsible for three double plays for their team.
May 13, 1943
School days will be over for scores of Snohomish county youths this month and a new and important stage in their lives will begin when they become members of Uncle Sam’s armed forces.
Chief Specialist G.L. Lewis, new recruiter-in-charge of the Everett navy recruiting station, said this week many of these boys who will be 18 before long, will be volunteering for enlistment in the navy during the next few weeks so that they can start this new phase in their lives as soon as they receive their diplomas.
May 14, 1953
“Just hand me the license number” — That’s just what Chief Whalen said the other day, when an irate citizen complained to him about the reckless auto drivers in the town of Stanwood.
“All I want is the license number of the car and I promise you an arrest will be made and the car will be impounded until the court passes sentence”, said Chief Whalen in answering the complaint from another party Monday evening.
So, here’s the pitch: If you want to help maintain safety on our streets, help him catch the crazy drivers.
May 16, 1963
Preparations for the resumption of one of the main features of the annual Stanwood Community Fair August 24-25 were reported last week by fear officials with the announcement that the colorful parade will be held again this year. The event was dropped last year because of disrupted street conditions at Stanwood.
Fair President Lars Stangeland named Elmer Norgaard to serve as parade chairman for 1963. With the completion of the new section of Highway 1-Y through Stanwood, this year’s event will have free use of the mainstream between the business districts, which shortly will be resurfaced as the windup of the sewer construction program.
May 16, 1973
Mayor Donald K. Moa has signed proclamations declaring “Poppy Days” May 18-19 and “Buddy Poppy Days” May 25-26, and encouraging all citizens to buy and wear the colorful boutonnieres.
The first Poppy Day observance is sponsored by Post 92, American Legion and Auxiliary. The second is staged by the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 2586, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Both groups encourage the purchase of poppies on the respective days as a tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives or health in their nation’s defense.
May 18, 1983
Vandals “trashed” two Stanwood School driver’s education cars over the weekend, according to Stanwood police.
A teacher discovered the damage, which is believed to have been done early Saturday morning between 1 and 6.
The culprits “used rocks about the size of cantaloupes” and broke out the windows of two 1982 Chevrolets, said police chief Bob Kane. Damage to the cars was estimated at about $2,000, he said.
May 12, 1993
The City of Stanwood is about to embark on a project to improve 276th Street NW. The project involves widening the road, installing new sidewalks, and making improvements to sewer, water, and drainage systems in the area.
Many steps have to be taken before ground is broken on the street-widening project. One the 276th project, one of the steps the city had to take was to negotiate the purchase of 16 parcels of land from property owners who will lose land when the street is widened.
May 13, 2003
Never let it be said again that Stanwood-Camano School District doesn’t publicly air the process of writing its annual budget and doesn’t give the public enough opportunities to provide meaningful input and oversight.
Last Tuesday night, the district held what Executive Director of Business and Finance Gary Platt noted was one of 13 public meetings held to date by the school board, and one of about 50 held district-wide so far on the subject of next year’s (2003-04) budget.
May 14, 2013
Colleen and John McIntyre wait all year for the Camano Island Art Tour; they come to buy art.
“That’s why we are here,” Colleen McIntyre said, while sorting through a display of bugs made by Elain Iodice. They also acquired a beautiful fused-glass plate from Ray Possum. Now residents of Skagit County, John McIntyre grew up on Juniper Beach.
On the top of the island, in her not-exactly-aunthentic Italian chateau, Anita Zymolka Amrhein enjoyed the company of neighbors on Saturday.
