Not being a morning person, it can sure be aggravating to wake up at 6 a.m. Retirement means sleeping in, watching the grass grow and napping whenever. Grumbling, I got up to face the day.
After breakfast, I put apples out on the counter to remind me to make applesauce. While washing my few dishes, I noticed the soap dispenser was almost empty, so thought “better refill it.”
When I flipped on the overhead light in the pantry, there was a soft pop and darkness. New bulbs were stored in the utility room.
While rummaging for a new bulb, I bumped the lavender hanging there to dry and some fell on the floor. It was dry and ready to put in the small organdy bags that were in the craft cabinet. Don’t want lavender all over – better sweep it up first.
Fumbling for the broom, it slipped out of my grasp, knocking crooked a picture on the wall. While righting it, I noticed smudges on the glass front, but they could be wiped away with vinegar. I could pick that up on my way to get the organdy bags.
Grabbing a paper towel and vinegar bottle in the kitchen, I realized I could not ignore the apples any longer. Piling the supplies on the counter top, I took a colander out, filled it with apples and after rinsing them, left them in the kitchen sink to drain.
The phone rang and it was a classmate calling from another state. We enjoyed an hour of reminiscing. While visiting with her, I saw a bill laying on the table that needed to go in the mail that day.
After hanging up, I went to the mailbox. On the way back, noticed the porch flowers needed watering, so I grabbed the watering can to fill it with water from the kitchen sink.
There the apples sat, patiently waiting. And the vinegar and paper towels. I would take care of the apples first, as soon as I was done watering plants. That accomplished, I set the can down and hustled to the sink.
The phone rang again, but it was only slick talkers. I asked them if their mother knows how they are trying to swindle a senior citizen, and they hung up.
Rinsing my hands, I got the apples cut up and into the slow cooker. Peelings went into the compost bucket, and colander and knife into the sink to wash.
When I reached for the soap dispenser to swish some into the dishpan, it was not there.
Now, where in the world? ... I always keep things in their place ….
Well, no use pondering it right this minute … time means nothing to a retiree, and there’s a nap with my name on it!
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.