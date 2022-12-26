A new organization has opened in the area, dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ communities.
PFLAG, a national LGBTQ+ rights organization with over 500 chapters nationwide, now has a Stanwood-Camano chapter.
“One of the big focuses is that we have a monthly support meeting by a licensed therapist that works with (LGBTQ+) youths,” said Michelle Huntley, president of the board of directors. “(It’s to) sit and talk about what’s been going on and hopefully introduce people to other people and find families and help the youth be a little more accepted in this area.”
The support meetings will be held at the Community Resource Center on the first Friday of each month at 6 p.m. While PFLAG is looking for members, someone does not need to be a member to attend the meetings. If someone is under 18, they must bring someone 18 or older with them, but it does not need to be a family member, Huntley said.
“My daughter came out to me in January of this year, and I didn’t really know anything about the LGBTQ+ community in this area because everybody is quiet about it,” Huntley said. “So I organized the first Stanwood-Camano Pride in June, and we had over 800 people show up.”
The local residents' response to the pride parade inspired Huntley and a few others to create a board of directors and open a PFLAG chapter. They recently received their articles of incorporation from the state and can now operate.
Huntley said that along with the monthly support meetings, the organization plans to offer educational meetings about topics covered in the support group. They also plan to engage in activism.
"We don't back specific politicians or people but we do back policy," Huntley said. "Nationwide, (PFLAG) is out there with their signs and letter-writing campaigns."
PFLAG is looking for members, which will help them fundraise and get business sponsorships, Huntley said. They also have open board positions for membership coordinator and fundraising coordinator.
"We want to stop these kids from committing suicide in school, and help the bullying and know that there are people out there to support them," Huntley said. "People just need to know that queer is here, and it's not going to hide away, and we're all human and we should all be respected as humans."
PFLAG's first support group meeting will be on Jan. 6. Residents can reach them at pflagstanwoodcamano@gmail.com, @pflagstanwoodcamano on Facebook and Instagram, and soon will have its website up at pflagstanwoodcamano.org.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com
