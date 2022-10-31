Three new recreational courts are coming soon to two Stanwood parks.
During their Oct. 27 meeting, the Stanwood City Council approved plans to install a multipurpose basketball/pickleball court at Church Creek Park and two pickleball courts at Heritage Park.
“The basketball court that exists (at Church Creek Park), we would demolish that and make a new one and it would be basketball and pickleball and then two sports courts at Heritage Park, just north of the dog park, and it would be solely for pickleball,” said Carly Ruacho, senior planner.
The 2021-2022 budget originally wanted to reconstruct Church Creek’s basketball court and include one or two new pickleball courts in the park as well, but over time, the city decided to put the two new courts in Heritage Park, Ruacho said.
“People really enjoy Church Creek Park and all the activities there, and if we did two sports courts, it would take up a lot of space,” she said. “So, looking at other options, we were looking at Heritage Park and the land we settled on there.”
According to city documents, the multipurpose court at Church Creek Park will have portable nets for the pickleball users, so as not to interfere with basketball players. The courts at Heritage Park will have permanent nets for pickleball players.
Council members were supportive of the idea.
“We had a room full of people asking about pickleball courts months ago, and now we’re doing it,” said Mayor Sid Roberts.
