Police Blotter: March 28 SC NEWS STAFF Mar 28, 2023

March 1
There was a burglary in the 27300 block of Village Place.
Theft was reported on 267th Street.

March 2
Mail theft was reported on Pioneer Highway.

March 3
A Kenmore woman was stopped on 72nd Avenue and taken to jail on an active warrant.

March 4
An Arlington man stopped on 102nd Avenue was taken to jail on an active warrant.

March 5
A Marysville man was arrested for assault on 272nd Avenue.
Malicious mischief was reported on 72nd Avenue.

March 6
A vehicle was stolen on 268th Street.

March 8
An Everett man stopped for driving offenses was found to be in possession of illegal substances on 72nd Avenue.

March 9
A man stopped on 92nd Avenue was taken to Marysville jail on an active warrant.
