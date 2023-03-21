Prep roundup - Stanwood girls take first at Chuck Randall Invite SC news staff Mar 21, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Stanwood High School girls' track team got off to an impressive start to the season Saturday, March 18, as the Spartans took first place at the Chuck Randall Invite at Arlington High School.Stanwood scored 126.5 points to edge runner-up Glacier Peak (120).On the boys' side, Stanwood scored 38.5 points to finish sixth. Arlington won the boys' title with 247.5 points.Chuck Randall InviteMarch 18 at Arlington High SchoolBoys team scores1. Arlington 247.5, 2. Glacier Peak 90, 3. Sedro-Woolley 84, 4. Burlington-Edison 74, 5. Squalicum 68, 6. Stanwood 38.5, 7. Edmonds-Woodway 38, 8. Marysville Pilchuck 22.Girls team scores1. Stanwood 126.5, 2. Glacier Peak 120, 3. Arlington 115, 4. Sedro-Woolley 91, 5. Burlington-Edison 88.5, 6. Edmonds-Woodway 68, 7. Squalicum 52. 8. Marysville Pilchuck 40.SCOREBOARDGIRLS' TENNISMarch 15: Stanwood 6, Arlington 1SinglesAvery Rochon (S) def. Elle Aalbu, 6-3, 6-1; Audrey Medina (S) def. Elle Roskelley, 6-1 6-1; Meredith Marsh (A) def. Alyssa Carlson, 6-3, 6-2; Ryann Reep (S) def. Zella Jones, 7-5, 6-4.DoublesTessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Rautenberg (S) def. Halie Angel/Emma Armes, 6-2, 6-1; Megan Holmes/Halle Femrite (S) def. Diamond Deyo/Ellie Salstrom, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Averie Stunz/Tana Swinton (S) def. Avery Head/Maddie Alexander, 6-2, 6-1.March 17: Kamiak 6, Stanwood 1SinglesChloe Lee (K) def. Audrey Medina 6-2, 6-1; Tori Lunbeck (K) def. Avery Rochon 6-3, 6-2; Makenna McDonough (K) def. Ryann Reep 6-1, 6-0; Diya Patel (K) def. Halle Femrite 6-1, 6-2.DoublesTessi Mumbuluma-Alissa Rautenberg (S) def. Rachel Chu-Margaret Moon 6-0, 6-3; Olivia Lin-Sarah Yun (K) def. Tana Swinton-Emmy Monty 6-3, 6-1; Anna Kim-Lena Kim (K) def. Lauren Barrie-Megan Holmes 3-6, 7-5, 17-15.BASEBALLMarch 11: Ingraham 6, Stanwood 0March 14: West Seattle 7, Stanwood 2 March 15: Ferndale 4, Stanwood 2SOFTBALLMarch 14: Sedro-Woolley 7, Stanwood 2BOYS' SOCCERMarch 13: Stanwood 0, Oak Harbor 0March 16: Marysville-Pilchuck 3, Stanwood 2March 18: Stanwood 1, Marysville Getchell 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Hardware Information Technology Sports Golf Games And Toys Baseball Linguistics Anatomy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Approval granted to Tulalip Tribes for health treatment facility New owner buys Twin City Foods facility Finland president addresses Washington Legislature Stanwood Police Blotter: Theft, burglary reported News Files: Banks of the Twin Cities get back to business
