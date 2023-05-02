Michelle LeFevre, a Camano Island resident and author of “On Kona’s Pond,” has always had a passion for educating youths.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “I love, love, love being around kids.”
After teaching for almost 40 years, she decided to come out of retirement to fulfill her lifelong dream of writing a children's book.
“My passion has always been young children and getting them wanting to read,” she said.
LeFevre taught in multiple school districts during her teaching career, helping to further education for young children everywhere she went.
“Every place that I lived I opened up a school,” she said. “In Bakersfield, I helped open up a preschool, I taught little kids kindergarten. And then in Arizona, I opened up a school there called St. Mark Little Tots.”
When contemplating where to retire 3 1/2 years ago, she and her husband decided to go to Camano Island and visit her brother who lives in the area. As they were leaving town, they saw a small house with a "For Rent" sign.
“We wanted a small house and and just fell in love with it,” LeFevre said. “And it was meant to be because we're literally half a mile from my brother.”
Moving to Camano was the obvious decision, LeFevre said, because she wanted the moody weather that came with the island.
“It's just been so magical for us, and we wanted the seasons, you know, we wanted grass and trees,” she said. “When you move down (to Arizona) they ask you what shade of rock you want in your yard. There's just no water, so, I'm in heaven. I love cold weather.”
Along with cold and wet winters, a move to Camano meant that LeFevre and her husband could adopt a dog. They brought Kona into the family three years ago, when he was just an 8-week-old puppy.
LeFevre’s backyard quickly became Kona’s favorite place, where he could sit and watch animals that visited the backyard ponds.
“That's how this whole magic happened,” LeFevre said. “All these animals, they started to notice Kona. But Kona is not the kind of dog that chases, so he just sits there and watches them.”
Kona’s interactions with local animals became inspiration for LeFevre, allowing her to finally have a story to write.
“I've always had that desire to write a book, but didn't have a topic until we got Kona,” she said. “He really just sparked that, and I just wanted so much to be able to share it.”
After coming up with the idea for the book, LeFevre knew that she wanted her sister, Susan McGough, to be the illustrator.
“We're really close, and I reached out to her and just said ‘Sue, you know, I'm writing a book about Kona, would you illustrate it?’” she said. “I'm pretty sure I would not have done the book if she had said no, I love her art.”
All of the illustrations were done with watercolors, each page based on a photo that LeFevre took of Kona on his pond.
“Our biggest hurdle, I would say, was finding the right publisher because this is a traditional print,” LeFevre said. “A lot of the books now are print-on-demand, but we couldn't because the illustrations are so precise that for a print-on-demand, the resolution just wouldn’t have been there.
“So we had to look for a publisher that loved our idea, but also would print a traditional book so it kind of limited us to picking one.”
Once all hurdles were crossed and publishing was done, LeFevre finally got to do her favorite thing: go into schools and read to children.
Kona loves the kids just as much as she does, LeFevre said, and she’s planning to reach out to more schools in the area for readings. She even got Kona certified as a Canine Good Citizen through the American Kennel Club so he can go into the schools with her.
“It’s so special,” she said. “And that’s what I really meant for it to be.”
More information on upcoming signings and Kona’s adventures can be found on LeFevre’s Instagram, @onkonaspond.
