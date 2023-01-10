Sid Roberts has wrapped up his first year as mayor, and he has several goals in mind for 2023.
Roberts said his plans include finding ways to combat flooding, keep the council's current projects moving and continue the ambition and momentum from the previous year.
Flooding
"The two big things in my mind both have to do with potential for flooding," Roberts told the Stanwood Camano News.
It was no wonder: Roberts's first days as mayor were marked by a disastrous flood in December 2021. A dike northwest of Stanwood failed, putting thousands of people and roughly 1,800 acres of land at risk as gallons of seawater poured into farmland by the minute.
"Just two weeks into my little tenure as mayor, (the dike) failed ... and so now I'm on a mission to get that dike repaired and get funding for it," Roberts said.
The dike is more than 100 years old and is owned by Dike District 7, which is run by a group of farmers. It is also on the farmers' property, and the city does not have the capacity to pay for the project on its own.
It will cost roughly $6 million to repair the dike. The city has covered some of the funding through a grant from Floodplains by Design -- a program from the state Department of Ecology that provides grants to communities. As for the rest of the funding, the city is searching for it at the county, state and federal levels.
"I'm hoping (in 2023), the funding and the permits will be put together for that," Roberts said.
Another effort to combat flooding is the Irvine Slough Separation Project. The grant-funded project, which started a decade ago, includes the demolition of Larson Dam, putting in a new pump and constructing a bypass channel to help prevent flooding in lowland areas in and around Stanwood.
Downtown Stanwood stormwater drains into Irvine Slough, which runs along Highway 532 to the south.
"If it's a normal day and it's raining and water runs down your driveway, that water will run into the pipes and leave," Roberts said. "When the system gets saturated, there's no place for it to go, and that contributes to flooding."
The project allows drainage from the Irvine Slough pump station to be removed separately from floodwater to Irvine Slough. It includes an additional pump, controls and drainage pipes by the Hamilton smokestack into Irvine Slough.
"Some of the work has already been done, including work that's along Highway 532 and pipe along the road," Roberts said. "When it's all done, it's going to be much, much better and much more controlled."
Johnson Farm
In October, the city approved an environmental study of the Johnson Farm property, the first step toward implementing city officials' vision for the land, which was purchased in 2018.
"We're going to start a demo on that this year, hopefully in the next month, get all of that done," Roberts said. "It's a nice place to walk."
But that's not the only reason Roberts looks forward to that work. It will also aid in dike repairs.
The city purchased the farm property for estuary restoration projects, farmed waterfowl forage, walk-in hunting and wildlife viewing. With this purchase, it also acquired a dike and levee system that would grant Stanwood long-term flood protection.
The proposed District 7 Dike Rehabilitation Project would raise the height of the levy to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency standards and protect 123 acres within downtown Stanwood from flooding. It is in the design and permitting stage and was formed from a partnership between the city, Dike District 7, Stillaguamish Tribes and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
There are plans to build a parking lot, install restrooms and construct a small trail on top of the new dike structure.
"This will be part of the dike rebuild," Roberts said. "If all things go well there, there will be this walk all over the dike, the trailhead and a place to park."
Revising the books
Two major policy updates are on Roberts' agenda: the city's comprehensive plan and municipal code update.
The comprehensive plan is a 20-year planning document that sets city policies for population growth and development. The plan includes information and policies on land use, housing, utilities, rural development, transportation and more. The policies in this plan are then implemented into the city's zoning and development regulations.
"The plan gives us guidance for 20 years about what Stanwood is going to look like," Roberts said. "It's something that people don't know about as much."
Each city and county must update their comprehensive plans at least once every eight years under the Growth Management Act. King, Pierce, Kitsap and Snohomish counties must update their plans by Dec. 31, 2024.
The council signed a project with development consultant Blueline Group to update the comprehensive plan in March 2022. They approved a vision for the plan in April and are working on it.
"You know, it's interesting because people want to complain when something gets built somewhere," Roberts said. "Yet they don't get involved in the comprehensive plan project that's happening right now."
He also looks forward to the city's efforts in updating its municipal code, which was last revised in 1968.
"Our municipal code is like an old cookbook," he said. "You put a lot of notes in different kinds of things in there."
The council approved a contract with BHS Consultants in May. The group's duties are to review the existing code for areas that need revising, participate in public engagement, draft the new language and prepare environmental documents.
"This is a comprehensive municipal code update that's going to be much better for citizens to figure out," he said.
Long-term projects
Many longer-term projects will not be completed in 2023 but will advance, Roberts said.
"We're looking on Hamilton Park, which will have a boat launch," he said. "Hamilton will not be built this year -- these things take a lot of time -- but we're still keeping our eye on it." The city bought land for Hamilton Landing Park in 2014, aiming to have a park with public access to the Stillaguamish River.
The park will be built on two acres at 26810 98th Ave. NW at the base of the iconic Hamilton smokestack. Plans include two boat launches, parking for cars and boat trailers, a walking trail, bench and interpretive signs.
Over the summer, the project was determined to meet standards set under the State Environmental Policy Act and now is in the permitting process.
"We're working on city beautification," Roberts said of the city's beautification action plan, another project that will move forward in 2023. "That's a big deal."
The largest part of the city's beautification efforts is the Twin City Mile project, an ambitious plan that seeks to connect and revitalize Stanwood's two historic downtown cores.
Project elements include constructing gateways, reconfiguring travel lanes and parking, building wider sidewalks and plaza areas, building park areas and installing trees, art and other curb-appeal amenities in stages over the next six years.
For Stanwood, the project is an opportunity to unite the former cores of Stanwood and East Stanwood, which were two independent cities until they merged in 1960.
Council approved the first phase of the project in November. The phase includes engineering and design work and will take place over six years, from 2023 to 2028.
The projects include:
- Brick textured pavement markings, landscape medians, decorative streetlights and public amenities such as benches or art along 92nd Avenue and the Camano Street Triangle.
- Identifying improvements for the East End District, such as beautification, access or pedestrian improvements.
- Design and construction of a brick road.
- Figuring out traffic measures in the East End that will slow down traffic and include pedestrian safety.
"We hope in this year, we can start a side of construction along 92nd Avenue," Roberts said. "But it's a long-haul project."
Finally, the mayor is keeping an eye on the Port Susan Trail, which will one day ring the city and offer views of mountains, river, farmland, dikes and estuaries.
The first two phases of the five-phase project will run from the 88th Avenue Park and Ride to the future Hamilton Landing Park, a stretch of 1.2 miles that has Cascade and Olympic mountain views and parking at each end.
The council approved the second phase of the project in February.
The second phase starts at 88th Avenue Park and Ride and runs to the berm trail. It then continues on the west berm trail to loop around the wastewater treatment plant by using a public works maintenance road below the lagoon berm.
The first phase along the south side of Highway 532, which started construction in 2020, is complete.
Other goals
Roberts said much of the job involves infrastructure projects.
"A lot of stuff is out of sight, out of mind," he said. "Parks, sidewalks, all that stuff. There is a lot of infrastructure going on all the time."
Here are some of the infrastructure projects he mentioned:
- Improvements to Church Creek Park and Heritage Park. Church Creek Park will get a crosswalk to the high school with lighted safety features and improved dugouts, while Heritage Park will get restroom plumbing upgrades, field irrigation, new drainage pumps, cover dugouts, and the creation of a large dog park.
- Renovations in city hall and the Stanwood Police Station, which includes bathroom and kitchen renovations, roof repairs and space configuration. Roberts noted that the renovations are not extensive, but are meant to make both buildings functional while the city figures out what to do in the long-term.
