Stanwood Camano Art Advocacy Commission unveiled plans Thursday to turn a 30-foot trailer into a mobile art center.
The MAC should be ready by spring — its first planned stop is to serve as the information center for the Camano Island Studio Tour in May. It will be parked at the site of the new art center in west Stanwood.
The donated trailer is a “toy hauler,” originally built to transport ATVs. But artists have other ideas. SCAAC artists envision a multipurpose room on wheels that can morph from a classroom into a gallery or studio or mini art market.
Built Design of Everett is customizing the interior to convert to different purposes by moving tables, chairs, counters and display shelves. All components stow away safely for travel.
Because the unit can be pulled with a pickup, it can go to events, schools, community centers or wherever needed.
“The general idea with the mobile art center is to meet people where they are,” said Cat Olson, executive director of SCAAC. “It’s incredibly flexible, so anything is possible.”
She said it could be set up at a school where students can walk outside and engage in an art exhibit or workshop to enhance their studies. The school wouldn’t have to go through all the steps of organizing a field trip.
The trailer will lend an arts presence wherever it goes, because it will be artfully painted.
“It's on wheels so it’s perfect to roll through the parade,” Olson said, adding that it would get people’s interest and SCAAC could hand out information about their programs.
Dreamers at SCAAC thought about which artist they’d like to paint the trailer and decided to contact Shogo Ota.
“He’s a very famous muralist, so his name came immediately to mind,” Olson said.
Ota designs everything from giant murals to Seattle Kraken jerseys. His work gained notoriety when Starbucks contracted him for coffee cups and murals.
“I don’t have one style,” he said. “I change it depending on the client and the project.”
Ota lives on Camano Island and found the mobile art studio right up his alley. He’ll soon be meeting with SCAAC members to develop an art theme and style, then start painting.
The project is suddenly gaining momentum.
SCAAC set a goal of raising $100,000, which is nearly met.
On Wednesday, the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation awarded the project $10,000 in matching funds from the Floyd and Delores Jones endowed fund — just in time for the Thursday open house fundraiser.
By 6:30 p.m., they maxed out the match, raising over $5,000 from community members and two corporate sponsorships, Olson said.
So far, six local businesses have committed to sponsoring the project: Tapped and Artist Amigos print house have provided in-kind support, and Windermere, ReMax Elevate, Coastal Community Bank and the Gilroy Law Firm are supporting financially.
With the fundraiser, a grant, corporate sponsorships and in-kind donations, SCAAC has raised $92,285 — just $7,715 to go. It won't be long until MAC is on the road.
