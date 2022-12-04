An investigation into the alleged use of racial slurs at a high school football game is expected to wrap up at the end of the week, the Stanwood Camano School District said in a press release Friday.
"We have been in communication with our outside investigator regarding his progress in completing the investigation into allegations of racial comments made at the Stanwood-Lakes football game," Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said in the release. "Only in recent days has our investigator been able to obtain some of the statements and information we requested at the onset from Lakes High School and Clover Park School District."
After the investigator completes the report, Rumbaugh said the school district plans to meet internally and then release a statement.
"Once we obtain the report from our investigator, we will process the information and meet with any relevant parties. After that happens, we plan to issue a statement and a summary of the report," she said. "As soon as the information from the report is finalized, we will work collaboratively and transparently with our schools and community to take any and all necessary next steps."
According to reports, the taunting and racist language began in the Stanwood student section when the Lakes players took the field for pregame warmups.
Racist taunts by Stanwood players continued, according to reports and a Facebook account posted by one of the Lakes assistant coaches.
In addition, spectators reported that Stanwood students followed Lakes fans into the women's restroom and directed slurs against them.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
