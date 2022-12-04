An investigation into the alleged use of racial slurs at a high school football game is expected to wrap up at the end of the week, the Stanwood Camano School District said in a press release Friday. 

"We have been in communication with our outside investigator regarding his progress in completing the investigation into allegations of racial comments made at the Stanwood-Lakes football game," Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said in the release. "Only in recent days has our investigator been able to obtain some of the statements and information we requested at the onset from Lakes High School and Clover Park School District."


Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.