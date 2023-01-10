The Stanwood-Camano School District is seeking a new Stanwood High School principal starting at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
Current principal Christine Del Pozo, who has been in the position for 17 years, will transition into a new role as the district's executive director of human resources starting July 1. Del Pozo replace Maureen Stanton, who is retiring after nine years in the role.
Del Pozo became principal at Stanwood High in 2006, after serving one year as the assistant principal. Before she became the executive director of human resources, Stanton was the principal of Lincoln Hill High and Lincoln Academy from 2012 to 2014.
“Thank you to Maurene for her dedication to Stanwood-Camano schools, and thank you to Christine for her years of service leading Stanwood High School,” District Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said in a news release. “We are committed to staying engaged with the community every step of the way as the search for the next Stanwood High principal unfolds.”
The community can stay informed about the job search through stanwood.wednet.edu, district social media accounts and newsletters that will be sent weekly. Surveys and community meetings will allow feedback opportunities.
A team of staff, students, community members and the district's equity team will conduct candidate interviews later this month. The selection will be announced in the days after.
The district is also seeking a full-time athletic director. Two assistant principals have shouldered the increasing responsibilities, and this move is to allow them to focus on instruction.
“We are grateful for the years of service by our assistant principals as they skillfully juggled their various job duties,” Rumbaugh said. “Our hope is that these changes will allow principals and assistant principals at the high school and middle schools to focus their efforts on our district strategic plan, goals and strategies.”
