The Stanwood-Camano School District will hold two public forums in December as it works to adjust elementary school boundaries to address overcrowding. 

The Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC) will bring proposals to the community and solicit feedback from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Utsalady Elementary and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Twin City Elementary. 


Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.