The Stanwood-Camano School District will hold two public forums in December as it works to adjust elementary school boundaries to address overcrowding.
The Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC) will bring proposals to the community and solicit feedback from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Utsalady Elementary and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Twin City Elementary.
"(This is) kind of the first preliminary look that the public can have on what the CFAC group has been working on — they are by no means finalized," said Evan Caldwell, the school district's director of communications. "These are meetings that people with kids in the school district should think about attending because their feedback and input is going to be vital."
The new boundaries are expected to be in place at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, according to a school district press release. No changes will occur this year.
The CFAC expects to submit a recommendation to the superintendent and school board on March 27. The school board is expected to study the recommendation on April 18 and April 25.
According to a study by Educational Data Solutions, the district's enrollment is expected to grow to between 5,400 and 6,000 students by 2030. In October 2021, there were 4,500 students.
