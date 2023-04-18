Year after year, summer heat has broken historical records here at home and around the globe. Winter storms are hitting wider areas more often and with greater damage.
It seems that climate change is here. And sea level rise is unavoidable.
Last year’s king tides overtopped Camano Island bulkheads — and even tore one out at Utsalady Bay. Waves swamped neighborhoods, littered yards with drift logs and compromised the dike north of Stanwood. High winds knocked out power lines all over Island and Snohomish counties.
Washington Sea Grant puts practical knowledge into the hands of the public to help communities, businesses and governments to prepare for these types of challenges. WSG networks with agencies like National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to support university-level scientific research.
Specialists study systems and processes to understand how the world works, then predict what will happen over the years on a global scale. They lay out well-informed probabilities of what will happen over time in individual communities.
In 2018, Projected Sea Level Rise for Washington State predicted that sea levels would rise 1 to 3-plus feet by 2100 — just 80 years from now.
After recent measurements of melting ice in Greenland and Antarctica, NASA predicted sea level will rise 3 to 4 feet by 2100, enough to inundate some coastal cities, and warned that it’s a conservative estimate.
While it’s hard to determine just how high or when the sea level will rise, scientists continue to study and update their findings.
Ian Miller, WSG coastal hazards specialist, is a scientist who educates the public so that residents and planning officials can make informed decisions to protect property and communities. Sea level rise won't hit everyone around the globe the same way, he said.
The global sea rise average since 1950 to now is 6 inches, he said. For the U.S. it’s been 6.5. And in Puget Sound, he estimates it’s been 4 to 5 inches.
Sea level rise at home
Near the sea, both Camano Island and Stanwood are vulnerable to sea level rise. Although these next-door neighbors are joined by a bridge, the sea presents them with different challenges.
Camano Island has about 59 miles of coastline, said Ben Cort, Island County GIS manager.
Camano’s shores are lined with homes on the beaches and bluffs, and drinking water comes from wells that draw from a sole-source aquifer.
People are still cleaning up after last winter’s storm. Logs block the Cavalero boat ramp, and some beach dwellers have invested in bigger bulkheads.
As for Stanwood, the town was built in the floodplain where the Stillaguamish and lower Skagit rivers flow into the Salish Sea. Long plagued by flooding, city officials took measures to keep water out with dikes and drainage systems.
But will this be enough protection in the decades to come?
NOAA's sea rise map shows that 1 foot of sea rise would put Iverson Beach underwater, and 2 feet would push Livingston Bay through yards and fields, north to Highway 532.
The map shows that sea rise would take over a sliver of beach all around Camano Island. In some cases, that’s all the beach there is. There are plenty of houses there, and the sea could also cause saltwater intrusion into wells.
As for Stanwood, 3 feet of sea level rise could put the lower part of town underwater all the way to the railroad tracks.
Places like Stanwood have already been forced to take a defensive strategy with building dikes to keep the water out, Miller said.
And the price tag is growing for dike repair. The Stanwood Camano News reported in 2012 that the city chipped in $8,600 to help Dike District 7 pay almost $80,000 to repair a failed dike near the Johnson Farm, which the city now owns. This year, the city was awarded $1.75 million toward the $7 million needed to repair a failing dike north of town.
Residents can expect more of the same.
“The cost burden of the defensive approach is just going to increase, so it’s an important thing to plan for,” Miller said, adding that places like this should avoid building assets in risky areas to save money in the future.
Groundwater flooding
If sea levels rise, so will the water table, Miller said.
While he can’t talk specifics, he notes that groundwater flooding is an impact of sea level rise that scientists are already observing in some areas. It’s possible in Stanwood, even with dikes.
Early signs are changes in vegetation. Farmers might have difficulty growing traditional crops because the soil is wetter. The groundwater may or may not get salty.
“I have a crystal clear memory of visiting a farm field in central Virginia on the Chesapeake Bay, where the farmers essentially abandoned their fields because they could no longer grow crops,” Miller said.
Following successes
“I try not to be a doom and gloom kind of guy about climate impacts. There’s a whole variety of reasons why, especially in Puget Sound, we are well situated to reduce our vulnerabilities and weather the impacts,” Miller said.
Sea level rise doesn’t hit everyone around the globe the same. Current rates of sea level rise in Puget Sound are a lot lower than some other places, he said.
“Sea level rise is a really interesting science. We tend to think the ocean is like a big basin of water, like a sink,” he said.“But in fact, the ocean is a very dynamic circulating system with all sorts of interesting processes at play in it.”
“Norfolk, Virginia, has rates 2-3 times what we see in Seattle,” Miller said. “It’s an advantage for us, because if we’re paying attention, we can watch how these other jurisdictions respond. They’ll be forced to respond earlier and differently. We can watch and see what works and doesn’t work and what’s worth putting money into. That’s my optimistic hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.