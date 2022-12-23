Skagit Valley College held a graduation ceremony on Dec. 17 for 18 cadets from its Parks Ranger Law Enforcement Academy.

The cadets came from five states and included five cadets who were sponsored by Washington State Parks and one by Snohomish County Parks, according to a news release from the college.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.