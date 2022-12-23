Skagit Valley College held a graduation ceremony on Dec. 17 for 18 cadets from its Parks Ranger Law Enforcement Academy.
The cadets came from five states and included five cadets who were sponsored by Washington State Parks and one by Snohomish County Parks, according to a news release from the college.
The academy's curriculum involves a 17-week program. Cadets must pass tests on their knowledge of use of force, arrest, search and seizure and criminal law, plus their abilities with surveilance training, stakeout, preparing search warrants and even prosecution in a mock courtroom setting, according to the release.
Since August, the graduates were trained in areas ranging from the use of various firearms to interrogation techniques to a range of possible scenarios they could face on the job working in parks, whether local, state or federal.
Saturday's ceremony at Phillip Tarro Theater included the Presentation of Colors and Flag Salute and Bellingham Pipeband Piper, according to the news release.
The Skagit Valley Parks Law Enforcement Academy program started in 1990, and more than 1,000 cadets have been graduated from the program. It is one of only six taught at the college or university level that is approved by the National Park Service and accredited by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Accreditation Board in the United States, the release states.
