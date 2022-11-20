Ballot counting for the Nov. 8 general election is wrapping up, with winners of races in Island and Snohomish counties still to be determined.
In Stanwood, voters are also deciding whether to renew a transportation sales tax.
Through Friday, Snohomish County had counted 320,984 ballots and Island County 43,124.
Officials estimate there are 500 ballots left to count in Snohomish County, and only 50 remaining in Island County.
Due to the low number of ballots remaining, Island County will not update its results until certification date on Nov. 29, while Snohomish County will continue to update periodically.
Island County Races
Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair is leading challenger Timothy Hazelo for the District 3 county commissioner seat, which represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island.
Through Friday, St. Clair is leading by 4,339 votes (23,219 to 18,880).
In the Island County Sheriff's race, Republican incumbent Rick Felici is leading Republican challenger Lane Campbell by 7,489 votes (22,315 to 14,826).
Debra Van Pelt, a Democrat, is leading by 7,692 votes in the race for her position as Island County Clerk against Dierdre Butler, who does not identify with a party (23,974 to 16,282).
Republican Auditor Sheilah Crider is hanging onto her seat by 4,034 votes, leading Democratic challenger Barbara Fuller (22,949 to 18,915).
Democrat Tony Lam is 5,969 votes ahead of Republican Richard MacQuarrie in the Island County Treasurer's race (23,711 to 17,742). The winner will replace retiring Treasurer Wanda Grone.
The Assessor's race is close, with Republican Kelly Todd Mauck leading Theodore James Kubisiak, who does not identify with a party, by just 69 votes (19,914 to 19,845). The winner will replace assessor Bernie Upchurch, who did not run for reelection.
Shantel Porter, an independent, is the lone candidate for coroner. County prosecutor Greg Banks is running unopposed.
Snohomish County Races
In Snohomish County, Democrat Jason Cummings is leading Republican Brett Rogers by 41,777 votes for the county's prosecuting attorney seat (176,701 to 134,924).
The winner will replace Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection.
The Snohomish County PUD Commissioner seat District 3, which represents the south county, is being led by incumbent Tanya Olson. Olson has 115,283 more votes than challenger Ken Maertens (191,425 to 76,142).
State/Federal Races
At the federal level, Democratic incumbent Rick Larsen is leading the race for the state's 2nd Congressional District, which spans from Bellingham to Everett and covers Stanwood and all of Island County.
Through Friday, Larsen had 68,425 more votes than Republican challenger Dan Matthews (201,392 to 132,967).
Three Supreme Court seats, as well as Secretary of State, are open at the state level.
State Supreme Court incumbents Mary I. Yu (position 1), Barbara Madsen (position 5) and G. Helen Whitener (position 6) are all running for reelection, and all three are unopposed.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has a 119,769-vote lead against challenger Julie Anderson, who does not identify with a party (1,451,107 to 1,331,338).
In the state's 10th Legislative District, two seats are up for grabs.
Democrat Clyde Shavers is leading Republican incumbent Greg Gilday by just 158 votes in a tight fight for the Position 1 state House seat (37,070 to 36,912). Democratic incumbent Dave Paul is leading Republican challenger Karen Lesetmoe by 3,131 votes for Position 2 (38,596 to 35,465).
Stanwood Sales Tax
Stanwood voters are leaning toward approving the renewal of a sales tax that pays for transportation projects.
As of Friday evening, there are 2,102 votes for renewing the sales tax and 1,123 against.
The Transportation Benefit District fund pays for transportation system maintenance, development and improvement projects.
The 0.2% sales tax — 20 cents per $100 — has been in place at retail businesses in the city since voters approved the tax in 2013. This tax requires renewal every 10 years.
Since the district was created, the city has spent more than $3.6 million on city projects, including pavement preservation efforts, six sidewalk and ADA improvement projects, and LED street lighting upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.