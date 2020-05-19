Ten Spartan athletes have signed Letters of Intent so far this school year to play sports at the college level.
Hailey Ovenell and Bethany VanSant signed letters in November to continue playing soccer for Whitworth University in Spokane. The pair landed on all-Wesco teams during the past three seasons.
Riley Van Scoy will continue his wrestling career in the fall at Hastings College in Nebraska. Van Scoy owns the state record for most career pins with 145, smashing the previous record of 112.
Shelby Lund and Rylee Masonholder signed Letters of Intent earlier this month to attend Umpqua College in Roseburg, Oregon. Lund will play on the women’s basketball team, and Masonholder will run on the track and field team.
At least two fellow Spartan track and field athletes will continue their sport at the college level.
Anna Schander, who specializes in throwing events, signed with the University of Washington track and field team. Charlotte Bentz will run for the Seattle Pacific University cross country and track and field teams.
Madison Morgan will play volleyball at Eastern Oregon University. Morgan was a first-team all-Wesco selection in the fall.
Preston Pierce signed to play college baseball at Allegheny College. The four-year letter-winner would have played shortstop when he wasn’t on the mound for the Spartans this season.
Elijah Prout and Jake Evans will continue playing football at the college level. Prout, an all-Wesco second-team selection, signed earlier this year as a wide receiver at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Evans will play Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.
More Spartan athletes still could sign with colleges, but the ripple effects from the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed some from making commitment decisions.
