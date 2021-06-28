Sixteen Stanwood athletes earned All-Wesco honors for the traditional spring winter season.
The Wesco coaches announced the all-league teams for the COVID-shortened season, including first, second or honorable mention teams for most sports.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, some sports combined most of the Snohomish County schools under one larger league instead of the traditional Wesco conference structure.
Wesco North boys basketball
Three Spartans earned All-Wesco nods: Cort Roberson was named to the All-Wesco first team, Jake Cleary made the second team and Kaeden MCGlothin earned honorable mention honors.
Wesco North girls basketball
Vivienne Barrett was voted to the All-Wesco first team.
Wesco North boys swimming
Seven Spartans earned spots on the All-Wesco honorable mention team: Chance Haugstad, Bryce Barr, Clayton Peterson and Aidan Link in the 200 medley relay; Link in the 100 yard butterfly; Malcom Childs, Syler Velasquez, Isaac Smith and Peterson in the 400 freestyle relay.
Wesco North boys wrestling
Five Spartans claimed All-Wesco honors. Tyler Rhue (126 pounds), Keaton Mayernik (138), Isaac Ortega (152) and Mason Ferguson (182) landed on the first team. Lane Ovenell earned honorable mention honors. Head coach Ray Mather was voted Coach of the Year.
