For the winter sports season, 20 Stanwood athletes earned All-Wesco honors.
The Wesco 3A coaches announced the all-league teams for the winter 2021-22 season, including first, second or honorable mention teams for most sports.
3A/2A Wesco Boys Basketball
Four Spartans earned all-Wesco nods: senior Kaeden McGlothin was selected for first-team honors; senior Mack Hepper was voted to the second team; and senior Kolten Bartram-Scott and sophomore John Floyd made the honorable mention team.
3A/2A Wesco Girls Basketball
Five Stanwood players made all-Wesco lists: junior Vivienne Berrett was voted onto the first team; junior Tatum Brager, senior Ava Cook and junior Chloe Santeford earned second-team selections; and junior Grace Walker was selected to the honorable mention team.
3A North Wesco Boys Swimming
Four Spartans landed on the all-Wesco lists: Isaac Smith, Lloyd Hau, Aidan Link and Malcom Childs got a first-team selection in the 200-yard medley relay; and senior Aidan Link also earned a first-team spot in the 50 freestyle.
3A North Boys Wrestling
Five Stanwood athletes claimed spots on the all-Wesco team: junior Bryan Roodzant, junior Tyler Rhue, junior Keaton Mayernik, junior Mason Ferguson and freshman Elijah Fleck.
2A/3A Girls Sub-Regional Wrestling
Two Spartans earned all-Wesco honors: junior Laela Ridgeway and senior Hailey Rich.
