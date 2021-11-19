For the fall sports season, 33 Stanwood athletes earned All-Wesco honors and three Spartan coaches collected top awards.
The Wesco 3A coaches announced the all-league teams for the fall 2021 season, including first, second or honorable mention teams for most sports.
3A Wesco North Cross Country
Nine Spartans earned All-Wesco nods: senior Leia Jones and junior Lael ten Hoopen were selected for first-team honors; seniors Owen Palmer, senior, Wouter Van Veen, junior
Aubree Carr and sophomore Kate Bladek were voted to the second team; and junior Mary Wilson, junior Lindsey Khoury and sophomore Ryker Belles made the honorable mention team.
3A Wesco North Football
Ten Spartans earned selections and head coach Jeff Scoma was picked as coach of the year. Ryder Bumgarner was honored with three separate first-team awards: defensive back, running back and returner.
Two were picked for second team defense honors: Senior lineman JT McLaughlin and junior inside linebacker Noah Grina. Junior Jeremiah Johnson got a second-team spot for his work on the offensive line.
The Spartans collected seven more selections for the honorable mention offensive team: seniors Isaiah Hughes and McLaughlin and juniors Carson Beckt, Mason Ferguson, Nathan Guerra, Tripp Loertscher and Otto Wiedmann.
3A/2A Wesco Girls Soccer
Five Spartans garnered all-league accolades. Senior defender Paige Almanza earned first-team honors; senior midfielder Maya Macdonald, senior defender Emmalee Murry and sophomore keeper Madison Reis got second-team selections; and sophomore midfielder Averie Stunz landed on the honorable mention team.
3A Wesco North Boys Tennis
Five Spartans, all seniors, collected first-team honors: singles player Huston Rawls, the doubles team of Brandt Gilbertson and Blake Reid, and the doubles team of Connor Wickstrom and Cameron Bailey.
Head coach Ryan Ingram was voted as coach of the year.
2A/3A Wesco Volleyball
Four Spartans claimed spots on All-Wesco teams, and head coach Megan Amundson was voted coach of the year.
Senior Olivia Rueckert Olivia and junior Barrett Anderson were voted to the first team. Senior Grace Henken was picked for the second-team, and senior Baylor Hezel Baylor earned honorable mention.
