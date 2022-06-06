For the spring sports season, 39 Stanwood athletes earned All-Wesco honors.
The Wesco 3A coaches announced the all-league teams for the spring 2022 season, including first, second or honorable mention teams for most sports.
Baseball
Seven Spartans earned all-Wesco nods: junior Mason Goodson was selected for first-team honors as a pitcher and second team as an infielder; senior Cameron Bailey and sophomore Ryan Cheeseman were voted to the second team; and Brandt Gilbertson, Matthew Brennan, Aidan O'Neil and Braedon Requa earned spots on honorable mention. Spartan coach Matt Brennan was selected as the Coach of the Year.
Fastpitch
A pair of Spartans earned postseason honors: senior Paige Almanza landed on the all-Wesco first team, and junior Eliot McDonald earned a spot on the second team.
Boys golf
Three Spartans garnered all-Wesco honors: sophomore Conrad Chisman was named to the first team; senior Cade Bradley and sophomore Levi Hendrickson made honorable mention.
Girls golf
Two were voted to all-Wesco teams: junior Brooke Lund made the first team, and senior Mali Stogner was named to the second team.
Boys soccer
Senior goalkeeper Connor Dahlberg earned a spot on the honorable mention team for the Spartans’ lone selection.
Girls tennis
Junior singles player Audrey Medina made the all-Wesco first team for the Spartans’ lone selection.
Track and field
Twenty-one Spartans earned all-Wesco selections.
First-team honors went to sophomore Aiden Hagglund (pole vault), senior Leia Jones (800 meters, 1,600 meters and 4x400 relay), junior Abigail Danielson (300-meter hurdles), sophomore Georgia Schreiber (4x400 relay), junior Lindsey Khoury (4x400 relay), junior Maleah Klesick (4x400 relay) and junior Barrett Anderson (javelin).
Second team nods went to senior Isaiah Hughes (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles), junior Carson Beckt (4x100 relay), senior Wouter Van Veen (4x100 relay), senior Joseph Hader (4x100 relay, 200-meter), senior Declan Berry (4x100 relay), junior Abigail Danielson (100 meters, 4x200 relay), senior Baylor Hezel (4x100 relay, 4x200 relay), freshman Addison Morton (4x200 relay), junior Lizbeth Medina (4x100 relay, 4x200 relay), junior Chloe Santeford (4x100 relay) and senior Baylor Hezel (4x100 relay, triple jump).
Honorable mention selections went to senior Isaiah Hughes (4x400 relay), senior Joseph Hader (4x400 relay), senior, Owen Palmer (4x400 relay), senior Wouter Van Veen (4x400 relay), junior Tatum Brager (100-meter), junior Lael ten Hoopen (300-meter hurdles) and junior Vivienne Berrett (shot put).
Boys lacrosse
Three Spartans were voted to all-Wesco spots: senior Kanyan Rhodes earned first-team selections as a midfielder and faceoffs; senior Huston Rawls (attacker) and junior Hunter Macomber (goalie) landed on the second team.
Girls lacrosse
The Spartans’ Maddy Woodruff claimed a first-team section as an attacker for the team’s lone selection.
