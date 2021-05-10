Avery Zill didn’t let a pandemic keep her from the Spartan record books.
The senior tennis star had advanced to the 3A state girls tennis championships as a freshman and sophomore. She was primed for another state run as a junior, but COVID shut down those hopes.
Undaunted, she spent the past year working out, practicing and entering the few tournaments that were held in order to stay sharp for her senior campaign if high school sports got a green light.
“I’m just thankful we had a season. There were times (during the past year) when we didn’t think it’d happen,” Zill said.
But without postseasons for any Wesco sports, Zill had to recalibrate her goals again.
“I wanted to hit that big 50,” she said of the 50-career wins mark.
And, in her final high school match, she reached her goal.
“There’s not a lot of kids that can accomplish what she did,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “A player like her comes alone once every 10-20 years. She’s definitely a generational talent.”
Making the feat more impressive, Cunningham said, is that because of the pandemic Zill essentially reached 50 wins in two and a half seasons.
“I have a hard time thinking she wouldn't have run the table last year in our league,” he said. “That consistency at such a high level is such a hard thing to maintain. It takes a commitment to always play her best. She’s a serious competitor. That’s the separation from a high-level athlete and everyone else, that drive. It’s not coachable, it’s instinctive.”
On the court, Zill is calm, cool and collected.
“I feel like I keep a good poker face, part is because I’m so focused,” Zill said. “I feel I’m more of a strategy player. I like hitting the corners, hitting the lines. … But I like to go for the big shot sometimes.”
Zill wrapped up her high school career with a regular season record of 37-2 to go along with 13 wins at district or state.
“She’s a confident athlete, she’s a 4.0 kid, a valedictorian,” Cunningham said. “She expected to find a way to win every single time. That’s hard to do when always playing at No. 1 singles when you’re always playing the other team’s No. 1 girl. It means you can’t have an off day. You can’t go 50% at No. 1.”
Megan LaLone was the last Spartan to get 50 wins or more. She advanced to the state tournament each year of her high school career from 2008-2012.
“(Zill) remembers watching Megan as a kid. That inspiration carries over,” Cunningham said. “What Avery will never know is how much she meant to the 15 freshmen we have. These special athletes are part of our community, good role models for our younger kids.”
Cunningham said that it wasn’t the 50 wins that will be Zill's legacy. It will be how she carried herself every day.
“In the midst of a really difficult, uncertain season — and with the memory of a lost season and her dealing with her first legitimate injury — this season could have easily been a season that broke her, and she refused to let that happen,” he said. “She was a quiet leader. She did everything that was asked of her. That speaks volumes.”
The Spartans wrapped up the season with a 4-3 win over Everett on May 3 and a 7-0 sweep of Lakewood on May 5.
Next up for Zill is likely a year at Skagit Valley College, where she’ll spend time practicing tennis and traveling to tournaments with the hope of transferring to play at a four-year college the following year.
Zill said it’ll also be a chance to keep playing with her tennis-loving father, Mark, and her brother, Morgan, a Spartan sophomore.
“My dad is a big part of why I love the game,” she said. “More tennis will definitely be in my future.”
May 3: Stanwood 4 Everett 3
- Singles: Halle Burt (E) def Alyson Dahl (S) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Lily Thompson (E) def Jolene Henrikson (S) 6-0, 6-3; Erin Martino (E) def Olivia Rueckert (S) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Audrey Medina (S) def Maddy McGuire 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Avery Zill/Ansley Lalone (S) def Camille Maggie/Racheal Dowdell (E) 6-1, 7-5; Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler (S) def Jaelyn Mill/Celina Eacamilla (E) 3-6, 6-0, 6-0; Lucy London/Makenna Lacomb (S) def Halle Mudaliar/Sarah Harrington (E) 6-2, 6-1.
