Isaac Olson never lost sight of his dream.
“Goal has always been to play professional baseball,” the 2016 Stanwood High grad said.
He’s been on a long, winding path from the Spartan baseball field to his current home, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in Niles, Ohio. The Scrappers are part of the six-team MLB Draft League, a collegiate summer baseball league that began in 2021 as a showcase for top draft-eligible prospects leading up to each summer's Major League Baseball draft.
“I’m trying to make the most of this chance,” the 24-year-old said.
Olson played baseball for much of his youth, traveling on a club team to Cuba and being voted to the all-Wesco second team after his senior season in 2016.
He played collegiately at George Fox University, a Division III school in Newberg, Oregon. Though he pitched some in high school, he mostly played shortstop. But after a solid outing on the mound as a freshman at George Fox, his pitching coach asked Olson if he was ready to give up the stick.
He was. Olson became a relief pitcher, mostly.
In the summers during college he played for the Kelowna Falcons of the Wesco Coast League and for the Alaska Goldpanners of the Alaska Baseball League.
In 2020, the senior-laden George Fox Bruins were 17-2 and primed for a postseason push, but COVID-19 shut everything down.
“I was pitching well, and we were looking to make a run,” he said. “It was tough for everyone.”
Olson opted to return in 2021 as the lone senior on the roster and started 14 games, breaking the school’s all-time appearance record. Meanwhile, he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree and toyed with ending his baseball dreams to start a career.
But the game still beckoned.
In summer 2021, he joined the Pecos League, an independent league in the southwest from Texas to California.
Olson went 4-0 for the Colorado Spring Snow Sox with three saves.
“I had no idea what I was getting into. The Pecos league is where people go when they don’t get a real baseball job,” Olson said. “But our team was really good. And I had a really good year. I knew I wanted to play in those higher leagues.”
After the season, he opted to drive from Washington to South Carolina where he would work nights as a bartender and spend his days training.
“One of the best things baseball has given me are all these friends,” Olson said. “I was able to drive from Seattle to South Carolina and didn't have to pay for a hotel. I can stop at my previous teammates' houses and catch up. Meeting guys and traveling the country playing in cool ballparks, you can’t top that.”
But after the long offseason, Olson secured a tryout with the Northern Colorado Owlz of the Pioneer League, considered a top-tier independent baseball league that’s affiliated with the MLB.
But on the last day of a seven-day tryout as the team was making cuts, Olson said he had a "horrible" outing.
“I was the last guy on the field. I was final cut,” he said. “Just like that, I was out of a job.”
So Olson went back to the Pecos League for this summer, finding a home with the Trinidad Triggers earning $150 a week. But he was again pitching well, boasting a 5-1 record.
In mid-July, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League came calling, seeking to replenish their ranks after the draft. Though used primarily as a reliever his entire career, Scrappers coaches asked Olson if he would like to start.
He didn't need to be asked twice.
In his debut on July 25, he worked 6.1 innings, giving up just one run on four hits while recording five strikeouts.
On July 30, Olson earned the win after pitching five shutout innings with five strikeouts and four hits allowed.
On Aug. 5, Olson gave up a pair of first-inning runs, then retired 13 straight. He ended up working six innings, giving up three runs on six hits.
On Aug. 11, Olson scattered four hits over six scoreless innings, striking out five and walking just one batter against the Williamsport Crosscutters.
“He just kept them off balance,” Crosscutters manager Jesse Litsch told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette newspaper about Olson. “He hit his spots pretty well and pitched backward. He had an idea of how to pitch, and that goes a long way.”
Fans can watch MLB Draft League games free online at mlbdraftleague.com.
“I’ve had some good outings,” said Olson, who keeps batters on their toes with a cut fastball, slider and split changeup. “My fastball is not the fastest, but I’ve always been able to mix it up and get some ugly swings.”
He’s developed a tough changeup that he can throw at any count.
“It’s a tough pitch,” Olson said. “Mixing in those pitches, getting ahead of the batter and staying in the strike zone forces guys to swing. It’s how I’ve found success.”
At 24, he’s the old man on the team, but they’ve been quick to nickname him “Isaac deGrom” after New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
“The team has a lot of confidence in me,” he said. “I’m just excited to finally get my chance to go out and play some professional baseball. And I’m going to make the most of this chance.”
But with 21 games left and about four more starts on the mound, Olson is unsure what the future holds.
“If it all ended today, at least it ended on a high note,” he said. “I’ve been delaying my career in engineering to chase this baseball dream. It’s such a fun game and hard to give up. As long as I have the arm, I’m going to keep trying.”
For now, he’s soaking in the moment and focusing on this season.
“I just love the game,” Olson said. “I hate when I’m not pitching. As much as I love watching it, I love playing it more. I can’t hardly sleep the night before I start.”
Reflecting back on his time as a Spartan, he said aspiring baseball players should expect setbacks along the way but to never stop believing in their abilities.
“It’s crazy to think about going from the old Stanwood field to playing in these stadiums. It’s pretty surreal,” Olson said. “Just stick with it.”
