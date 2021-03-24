The Camaloch Lassies nine-hole league and the Camaloch Ladies 18-hole league is looking for new members.
Each league plays Tuesday mornings from April to October at Camaloch Golf Course on Camano Island.
The groups are open to the public and members can play whenever convenient, group president Carol Ann DeCoster said.
“You can play every week or just occasionally, whichever you prefer,” she said. “We also have social events throughout the season for luncheons, fundraisers, etc.”
For more info, call Camaloch Golf Course at 360-387-3084 or email
