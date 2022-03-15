A pair of former Spartans are helping the Whatcom College women’s basketball team to a No. 2 seed in the Northwest Conference tournament. Madison Chisman, a 2019 Spartan alum, is scoring a team-high 16.9 points per game — third-highest mark in the 34-school NWAC. Shelby Lund, a 2020 Stanwood graduate who transferred from Umpqua College, is tallying 3.7 points per game while mostly coming off the bench for the 18-3 Orcas. The Orcas open the NWAC tourney at noon Saturday against Wenatchee Valley at Everett Community College.
🏀CONGRATS to Madison Chisman for being named the NWAC women’s basketball Athlete of the Week! #WeAreWhatcom pic.twitter.com/dyJo4cmG90— Whatcom CC Athletics (@WhatcomOrcas) February 10, 2022
Cort Roberson, a 2021 Spartan graduate, and the Wyoming University Cowboys received a bid to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The walk-on freshman’s team went 25-8 and will face Indiana in a play-in game Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.
Stanwood grad Cort Roberson and the Pokes are going to the dance. https://t.co/eJe7txPamS— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) March 13, 2022
Kaitlin Larson is averaging 4.2 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game coming off the bench as a senior for the defending NAIA champions Westmont Warriors (27-4). Larson secured a key rebound late in the game Saturday, allowing the Warriors to hold on for a 50-47 win in the second-round matchup in the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship bracket. "Kaitlin's o-board was huge and put us in control where they had to foul us," Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore said. The Warriors next head to Sioux City, Iowa, for a Sweet Sixteen matchup Friday against Central Methodist in Sioux City, Iowa. That game will be broadcast on NAIANetwork.com.
Late Heroics Send Warriors to Sioux City https://t.co/DNpUGTytEw— Westmont College Athletics (@WestmontSports) March 13, 2022
Madison Plautz, a 2020 Stanwood grad, averaged 14 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game in her sophomore season for the Skagit Valley College women’s basketball team. She started 25 games for the 14-12 Cardinals, ending her Skagit Valley career with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a victory March 9 over Olympic.
Big win tonight at home for both men’s and women’s basketball!— Skagit Valley Athletics (@SkagitAthletics) February 13, 2022
🔺 Madison Plautz was the top scorer for the cardinals with 26 points, a career high. She also had 10 rebounds.
🔺 Julius Cain was the top scorer for the men with 24 points, also a career high! pic.twitter.com/K4dtJl7m8V
Seattle University senior Matt Vail, a 2018 Stanwood alum, was recently honored during senior night. The walk-on saw limited action this season for the Redhawks, scoring two points in a game Feb. 16. The Seattle U program claimed a share of the Western Athletic Conference title for the first time ever with a record of 23-9.
Fun, selfless, tough, considerate, worker…Matt Vail #RedhawksForLife pic.twitter.com/RLplfFvoGF— Seattle U Men's Basketball (@seattleumbb) March 6, 2022
Seattle Pacific University senior Ashley Alter, a 2018 Stanwood grad, scored a team-high 15 in a senior night loss to Montana State University on Feb. 19. The Falcons finished their season 12-18, losing in the GNAC tournament quarterfinals.
William Penn University senior Jeremy Smith, a 2015 Stanwood grad, is posting a team-high 64.6% save percentage in goal so far this season for the 3-3 men’s lacrosse team.
Jake Cleary, a 2021 Stanwood grad, averaged 1.8 points per game in limited action off the bench for the George Fox University men’s basketball team. The Bruins wrapped up their season at 11-14.
Trey Tiffany has made six appearances in relief so far this season for the Longwood University Lancers. Tiffany, a 2017 Stanwood graduate, has allowed seven hits and struck out eight in seven innings of work in 2022.
Madison Yerigan, a 2018 Stanwood grad, placed in several events this winter during the indoor track and field season for the University of Nebraska. In the high jump, the senior finished fifth (1.72 ers) in the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 11-12 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Mason Phillips, a redshirt junior with the North Carolina University men’s wrestling team, went 9-3 this season. The 2018 Stanwood grad wrestled at the 157-pound level.
Aleena Wiegand, 2021 Stanwood grad, placed fifth at the Oregon Classic on Jan. 15 for the Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling team.
Lukas Sepulveda, a 2019 Stanwood graduate, is competing in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash for Valparaiso University in Indiana. The sophomore sprinter placed eighth in the 200-meter race in February at the Indiana State University indoor track meet.
Send college sports information about current and former Stanwood High athletes to Editor Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com to be considered for future College Report articles.
