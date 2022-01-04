Several former Spartan cheerleaders have gone on to collegiate careers in the sport.
Payton Johnson, a 2018 Stanwood grad, was the senior cheer captain during this fall’s football season at the University of Washington.
Stephanie Yerigan, also a 2018 Stanwood grad, cheers during football at the University of Nebraska.
Anna ten Hoopen, a 2018 grad, is on the cheer team at the U.S. Naval Academy where she is the Navy Spirit Team commander/president. Her sister Heidi ten Hoopen, a 2020 Stanwood grad, cheers for the Oregon State University Beavers and sister Lael ten Hoopen is a Stanwood High junior who is a member of Spartan Cheer.
Kaitlin Larson returned to the Westmont Warriors women’s basketball team after winning the NAIA national championship in the spring. The senior, a 2018 Stanwood grad, has appeared in six games so far this season.
Isaac Ortega, a 2021 Spartan grad, is in his first year with the Minot State men’s wrestling team. In late November, the 141-pounder took down a foe from Wayne State to help the Beavers take home the win.
Riley Van Scoy, a 2020 Stanwood grad, is in his first year with the men’s wrestling team at Ridgewater College in Minnesota.
Aleena Wiegand, a 2021 Spartan grad, is in her first season with the women’s wrestling team at Eastern Oregon University. She placed fifth in her weight class in a tournament in November to open the season.
Jake Cleary, a 2021 Stanwood graduate, has appeared in eight games for the George Fox University men’s basketball team, averaging 2.4 points per game during his 7 minutes of playing time per game thus far.
Madison Chisman, a 2019 Spartan alumna, is averaging 18.4 points per game so far this season for the Whatcom College women’s basketball team — the fourth-highest mark in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
Shelby Lund, a 2021 Stanwood grad, has appeared in two games as a freshman for the Umpqua College women’s basketball team.
Umpqua and Whatcom are in the NWAC, which has paused games until Jan. 17 due to the pandemic.
College commits
More Spartans have announced commitments to play sports at the collegiate level:
Leia Jones committed to run for the cross country and track and field teams at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California.
Kaeden McGlothin has committed to play men’s basketball at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa.
These Spartans have signed with college programs:
- Griffin Satterfield, men’s volleyball, Ball State University
- Emma Floyd, women's basketball, Willamette University
- Mack Hepper, men's basketball, Pacific Lutheran University
- Kanyan Rhodes, men’s lacrosse, Colorado Mesa University
Send college sports information about current and former Stanwood High athletes to editor Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com to be considered for future College Report articles.
