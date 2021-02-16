Former Spartan athletes are making an impact at the college level, even during the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted schedules.
Ashley Alter is leading the Seattle Pacific Falcons (6-4) in scoring and steals through 10 games this season. The 2018 Spartan alum is averaging 13.2 points per game. The junior forward has also emerged as one of the most durable players in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference this season. Alter has played more minutes than anyone, with 331 through 10 games. She leads the league in steals with 21. In a Jan. 25 loss to Saint Martin's, she tallied a career-high 25 points and followed that performance the next night with 20 points, earning her GNAC Athlete of the Week honors.
Kaitlin Larson is helping lead the Westmont Warriors (4-1) again this season. The junior post is averaging 9.3 points per game and leading the team in rebounds with 7.3 per game — seventh most in the Golden State Athletic Conference. On Saturday, the 2018 Stanwood grad tallied 17 points and seven rebounds in just 25 minutes to help lead the No. 4 Warriors to victory.
Taylor McCall, a 2019 Stanwood graduate, has scored three goals and tallied one assist so far this season on the ice for the University of Providence (Great Falls, Montana) Argonauts men’s hockey team, which is ranked 14th in the nation.
Karlie Rimat, 2017 Stanwood grad, broke the Arizona Christian University school record in the 200-yard butterfly with a swim of 2:16.02 in her debut competition. Rimat transferred from McKendree University, where she swam in the 2018 NCAA Division II Championships.
Hannah Petersen, a Stanwood 2019 alum at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, won a 116-pound women’s wrestling match 15-4 on Feb. 6.
Espy Sanchez, a 2018 Spartan grad, kicked off the women’s soccer season for the University of Montevallo (Alabama) Falcons on Sunday. Sanchez, a midfielder, tallied an assist in the 4-0 win. The season, typically played in the fall, was moved to the spring due to the pandemic.
Devon Martinka saw plenty of time on the court in the fall for the University of Texas Arlington volleyball team, which went 11-7 on the year. Martinka, a sophomore outside hitter, was fourth on the team with 107 kills and third in blocks with 39. The Mavericks started a spring season in January.
Riley Sykes, a 2017 graduate of Stanwood High, will help launch the softball season Sunday for Linfield College in Oregon. Sykes came to the Wildcats last year from Edmonds College, but the season was cut short due to the pandemic.
Isaac Olson, a 2016 Stanwood graduate, is set to anchor the starting rotation when the George Fox Bruins baseball team opens its season Saturday. The 6-foot-2 senior has 66 career appearances, five shy of the school record.
Trey Tiffany, a 2017 Spartan grad, transferred last year from Edmonds Community College to Longwood University Lancers in North Carolina, where he figures to be a right-handed starting pitcher. In October at the end of fall training, Tiffany started one of the Lancers’ intrateam scrimmages that was aired on ESPN+. The season starts March 3.
