Camaloch Ladies
The annual Camaloch Ladies Golf Club Memorial Tournament, a single-elimination, match-play event, held the final match on Tuesday, July 2. The tournament saw 24 members play throughout June.
Jan McCollough advanced through the brackets to win the final round, according to member Elaine Rickman.
“It was the perfect culmination to celebrating her 80th birthday this past week,” Rickman said.
Also on Tuesday, 37 club members defied the drizzle and played for Monthly Medal (low gross and low net of the field, and low net by flight).
Emelyn Gallego, with 87, won low gross of the field, and Diane Daniel, with 64, won low net of the field.
Other winners were, in Flight 1 (0-26), Cora Montana, 68. Theone Holms and Karla Frey, both with 72, tied for second. Elaine Rickman, Meg LoDolce and Kay Park tied for third with 75 each.
In Flight 2 (27-36), winners were Dee Bollinger, 73, first place and Liz Fagan, 74, second place.
Carolyn Tobiason, 75, and Joan Haidle, 77, followed.
In Flight 3 (37-42), Kathy Beauchamp took first with 71, closely followed by Karen Page with 72, and a tie for third: Chris Tastad and Margie Wright, 73.
Closest to the Pin: Elaine Rickman on hole 9 with 7 feet, 11 inches, then Karla Frey on hole 13 with 10 feet, 5 ½ inches.
Chip-ins were made by Joan Pang on hole 6, Ellen Falk on 13 and Rose Seaburg on 14.
Low Putts winners were Cora Montana and Kay Park with 31, followed by Cheryl Gruger, Meg LoDolce, and Theone Holms, who each had 32.
