Conrad Chisman won the Junior Golf National Championship regional qualifying event last week to advance to the nationally televised U.S. championship in November.
Chisman finished 7-under (67-70, 137) in the two-day Seattle Regional held at the Loomis Trail Golf Course in Blaine to win the boys 14-18 year old division.
Chisman, a 14-year-old freshman at Stanwood High, advances to the Junior Golf National Championships Nov. 15-17 at Koasati Pines Golf Club near Los Angeles. The event will be televised on The Golf Channel.
Chisman recently won his second consecutive Washington Junior Golf Association state title in a three-day event at Manito Golf & Country Club in Spokane.
Camaloch Lassies continue fundraiser
The Camaloch Lassie’s annual Tee It Up Charity will benefit the Stanwood-Camano Foodbank program: H.O.P.E. Backpacks.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is hosting a “Stuff The Backpack” event, where supporters can donate by filling backpacks with cash, coins or checks made out to Stanwood-Camano Foodbank with “backpack” in the memo line. Camaloch Lassies members are collecting donations or donations can be made at the Camaloch Golf Club’s Pro Shop.
Donations will be accepted through September.
Camaloch Lassies
There were 33 golfers Aug. 25 for a competition of playing the even-numbered holes onthe Back 9.
Flight 1: Carol Ann DeCoster finished in first place with a score of 18. She was followed by Patty Kukuk (19.5) and Connie Kuehn (20).
Flight 2: Juanita Hamlin won with a 18.5. She was followed by Irene Zook (20.5) and Joan Ritzenthaler (21.5).
Flight 3: Jeanne Vining shot a 15 to earn the victory. She was followed by Norma Caudle (19) and Connie McNaugton (23).
Less than 50: Patty Kukuk (43) and Carol Ann DeCoster (48).
Chip Ins: Norma Caudle on Hole 11.
Birdies: Barb Athanas on Hole 14.
Low Putts: Barb Athanas (14), Norma Caudle (14), Kathy Nielsen (14), Sandy Simmons (15), Pat Taylor (15) and Carol Ann DeCoster (15).
Camaloch Ladies
Jessica Bowman won the Ladies 18-hole Club Championship, which uses the best three out of four gross scores during the month of August. Bowman shot a combined 266 over the month.
Flight 1: Helen Maris earns the top spot with a score of 270, and Margo Lane places in second with 273.
Flight 2: Nikki Myron shot a 289 to claim first place, and Carolyn Tobiason shot 297 for second.
Flight 3: Margie Wright shot 322 to earn the top spot, and Joan Haidle shot 323 as the runner-up.
Flight 4: Karen Page shot 333 to take the victory, and Rita Wilson shot 336 for second place.
Then on Aug. 25, there were 35 members for a Par 4s only competition.
Flight 1: Jessica Bowman shot a 32 to seize the victory. She was followed by Cindy Nickels and Theone Holms, who each shot 34 to tie for second.
Flight 2: Ellen Falk shot a 32 to finish first. She was followed by Barbara Schustek and Linda Duffield, who each shot 33 to tie for second.
Flight 3: Karen Page shot a 32 for the win. She was followed by Rita Wilson and Jan McCollough, who tied for second with 34.
Low putts: Jessica Bowman and Joan Haidle tied for first with 30 putts. They were followed by Theone Holms (31), Carolyn Bowman (32), Linbeth Croce (32), Linda Duffield (32) and Kay Park (32).
Chip-ins: Carolyn Bowman on Hole 1.
