Community Golf
Camaloch Men’s Club
ν In a round of Low Gross/ Low Net by Flight on July 17, 85 golfers competed.
Flight 1: Patrick Ladd took the Low Gross title with a 76. He was followed by Steve Anderson (77) and Mike Titus (77). Cem Mattson and Kurt Bayne tied for the Low Net victory with a 69. They were followed by Jim LaRoche (71), John Walker (71) and Bob Hansen (72).
Flight 2: Pernie Walla claimed the Low Gross win by shooting an 81. He was followed by Elwood Boehmer (84). Norm Rea seized the Low Net victory with a 62. He was followed by Alan Wentzel (63), Rod Smythe (69) and Jack Dorsey (69).
Flight 3: John McLachlan took the Low Gross win with an 82. He was followed by Mike Nickels (86) and Larry Shaw (86). Dave Smith won the Low Net crown with a 60. Ron Reeder and Jerry Cohn (with 62) and Vic Engstrom (63) followed.
Closest to the Pin, hole 4: Flight 1, Steve Anderson (5 foot, 1 inch), Flight 2, Duane Holtmann (5 feet, 3 inches) and Flight 3, Ragnar Nordvik (12 feet, 5 inches).
Closest to the Pin, hole 13: Flight 1, Pat Sinnett (5 feet, 11 inches), Flight 2, Doug Yarwood (15 feet, 3 inches) and Flight 3, Wayne Gidlof (4 feet, 6 inches).
Low Putts: Flight 1, Jim LaRoche (28), Flight 2, Doug Yarwood (27) and Flight 3, Ray Fossum (29).
ν On July 10, 78 golfers played a round of Low Gross/ Low Net by Flight.
Flight 1: Mike Titus claimed the Low Gross victory with a 75. He was followed by Jim Reece Gross (78). Steve Anderson took the Low Net victory with a 68. He was followed by Joe Day (70) and Steve Penry (71).
Flight 2: Elwood Boehmer won the Low Gross crown with an 80. Duane Holtmann and Steve Gallego tied with 81 for second. Scott Stenson won the Low Net event with a 64. He was followed by Tom Gascoigne (65), Pernie Walla (67) and Mike O’Brien (67).
Flight 3: Charles White shot an 82 to win the Low Gross title, followed by
Mike Nickels (86). Dave Smith took the Low Net victory with a 62. He was followed by Sam Colt (63), Charles Glaspy (63) and Vic Engstrom (64).
Closest to the Pin, hole 9: Flight 1, Mike Titus (3 feet, 1 inch), Flight 2, Tom Gascoigne (12 feet, 1 inch) and Flight 3, Vic Engstrom (7 feet, 10 inches).
Closest to the Pin, hole 11: Flight 1, Mike Titus (14 feet, 11 inches), Flight 2, Mike O’Brien (11 feet, 1 inch) and Flight 3, Charles White (2 feet, 11 inches).
Camaloch Ladies
In a July 16 game of Even Holes (net score on even numbered holes), 36 golfers competed.
Flight 1: Emelyn Gallego took first place with a 36. Mitzi Kerwien and Cora Montana were next with 37, then Helen Maris and Margo Lane with 38.
Flight 2: Jane Wells won with a 31. She was followed with a tie at 36 by Gini Henderson and Joan Haidle, then Carol Boseck (37).
Flight 3: Margie Wright seized victory by shooting a 37. Barbara Schustek and Polly Groseclose followed with 38 and Peggy Dixon with 39.
Closest to the Pin: Elaine Rickman on hole 9 (14 inches), and Elaine Rickman on hole 13 (5 feet, 10 inches).
Chip-ins: Linbeth Croce on hole 3, Brenda Morrow on hole 6, Margo Lane on hole 11, Linda Duffield on hole 13 and Theone Holms on hole 13.
Low Putts: Linbeth Croce led with 30, Mitzi Kerwien followed with 31; Margo Lane, Cindy Duggar and Betty Thompson each had 33.
Camaloch Lassies
ν There were 36 golfers July 9 for a round of Colorama on the front 9— after playing each hole as individuals, the Teams of Four would blindly select a colored M&M out of the bag and the player with that designated color’s score would be used for that hole.
Carol Ann DeCoster, Joy Getty, Stacey Learned and Nancy Tutlis were the winning team with a 27.
Chip-ins: Pam Cramer, Hole 1; and Jackie Girard, Hole 1.
Scored less than 50: Carol Ann DeCoster (45), Jackie Gerard (48) and Pat Nordman (49).
Birdies: Pam Cramer, Hole 1; Karen Hoel, Hole 3; and Pat Nordman.
ν There were 32 golfers on July 16 for a competition of Pars or Better on the back 9. Using handicap allowance sheets, count the total number of pars or better for each hole.
Flight 1: Cindy Nichols won with 8. She was followed by Pam Cramer and Pat Nordman, who each tallied 7.
Flight 2: Stacey Learned and Patty Kukuk tied for the victory with 7. They were followed by Nancy Tutlis, who had 6.
Flight 3: Kathy Shead and Marian King tied for the most with 7.
Monthly Medal Winner: Stacey Learned (30).
Chip-ins: Vicki Nygard, Hole 10; Pat Taylor, Hole 10; Pat Nordman, Hole 10; Jean Helaas, Hole 15; and Debbie Pladsen, Hole 17.
Low Putts: Pat Nordman (14).
Scored less than 50: Pat Nordman (49).
15th annual Stanwood Chamber Golf Classic
The 15th annual Stanwood Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic tees off Friday, Sept. 6, at Camaloch Golf Course on Camano Island.
The event, sponsored by Re/Max Associate Brokers and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., is played in scramble format. It starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.
Other features include a putting contest, closest to the pin and longest drive prizes, a raffle, many giveaways and a hole-in-one contest with a new car as the prize. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.
A foursome costs $500 to enter. To register a business or a team, visit discoverstanwoodcamano.com/calendar/golf-classic-2019 or to pay by mail, send a check to PMB 176 – 26910 92nd Ave. NW C5, Stanwood, WA 98292 or call 360-629-0562 to pay with a credit card.
